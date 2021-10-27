Analysts Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to announce sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.78 billion and the lowest is $3.75 billion. Vipshop posted sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $18.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.43 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $20.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIPS. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,223,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,294,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

