Analysts Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.89 Million

Brokerages expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce $66.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.34 million and the highest is $67.20 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $61.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $269.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.91 million to $274.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $285.61 million, with estimates ranging from $280.68 million to $290.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ III traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,753. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $369.29 million, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.