Analysts Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). JFrog posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.01 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

FROG traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.49. 579,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. JFrog has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $80.31.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 213.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

