Analysts Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Announce -$1.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will announce earnings per share of ($1.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.46. The company had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,036. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $701,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $635,508.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,417.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 358,717 shares of company stock valued at $32,619,327 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $2,106,476. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

