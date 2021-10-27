Analysts Expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MBOT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. Microbot Medical has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 4.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microbot Medical by 74.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

