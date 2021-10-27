Analysts Expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 14.77%.

SWKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

SWKH traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. SWK has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SWK by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SWK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SWK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SWK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

