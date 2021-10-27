Analysts Offer Predictions for Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

NYSE MMX opened at $5.15 on Monday. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $751.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 37.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 70.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 175,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

