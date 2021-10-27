Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/26/2021 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $214.00 to $219.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – Vulcan Materials was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $195.00.
- 10/7/2021 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $182.00 to $198.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – Vulcan Materials was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.
VMC stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,664. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $131.36 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.16 and its 200-day moving average is $178.59.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
