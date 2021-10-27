Analysts Set Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Target Price at $257.75

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.75.

COHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna cut Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

COHR traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,530. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $115.32 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.36.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 53.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 1.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

