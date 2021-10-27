Analysts Set Expectations for Genuine Parts’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

GPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $134.56 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $137.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average is $125.36.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

