Analysts Set Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Target Price at $24.67

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 566,354 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 119.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.35. 1,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,567. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.91.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.