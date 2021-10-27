Analysts Set Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) PT at $15.25

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

ZEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. Analysts predict that Lightning eMotors will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 65,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth $706,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

