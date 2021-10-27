Analysts Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target at $53.00

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Vericel alerts:

NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.58. 217,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.02 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,107,000 after purchasing an additional 89,752 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $151,322,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 128,808.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 7.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,652,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,772,000 after buying an additional 115,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.