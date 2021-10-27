Analyzing Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) & iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Xilinx and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 23.00% 30.29% 14.76% iSun -12.95% -17.14% -10.93%

Volatility and Risk

Xilinx has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xilinx and iSun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 0 12 0 0 2.00 iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00

Xilinx currently has a consensus price target of $145.18, indicating a potential downside of 15.53%. iSun has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 249.13%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Xilinx.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xilinx and iSun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $3.15 billion 13.51 $646.51 million $3.08 55.81 iSun $21.05 million 3.46 -$980,000.00 ($0.20) -40.10

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xilinx beats iSun on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

