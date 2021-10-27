Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AND. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$55.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.67.

TSE AND traded down C$1.38 on Wednesday, reaching C$46.82. 25,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,591. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$31.81 and a one year high of C$51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 38.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$107.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

