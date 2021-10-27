Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

Stock analysts at TD Securities began coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$55.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

AND has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.67.

Shares of AND stock traded down C$1.62 on Wednesday, hitting C$46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 24,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,587. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$31.81 and a twelve month high of C$51.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.03.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$107.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

