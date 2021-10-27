Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,795,000 after acquiring an additional 60,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.50.

Shares of BURL opened at $277.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.27. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.