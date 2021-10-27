Andra AP fonden Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $244.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.51.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

