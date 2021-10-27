Andra AP fonden Reduces Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 481,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average is $64.73. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.