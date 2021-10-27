Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on November 3rd (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ANEB) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 3rd. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $21,000,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the end of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of ANEB opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.90. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $9.33.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.56).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANEB. 22NW LP bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,803,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

