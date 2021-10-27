Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

LON APF opened at GBX 132.60 ($1.73) on Monday. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 137.24. The firm has a market cap of £283.47 million and a P/E ratio of -78.00.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

