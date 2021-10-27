Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.
LON APF opened at GBX 132.60 ($1.73) on Monday. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 137.24. The firm has a market cap of £283.47 million and a P/E ratio of -78.00.
About Anglo Pacific Group
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.