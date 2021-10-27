Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in October

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS AGPIF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 17,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,227. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.