ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Lowered to Underperform at KGI Securities

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANTA Sports Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $405.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $488.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.73. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $272.52 and a 12-month high of $615.99.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

