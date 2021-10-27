Antara Capital LP Buys Shares of 250,000 CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 22.9% in the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $3,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 136,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

