Antara Capital LP Invests $3.73 Million in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 370,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000. Antara Capital LP owned 0.66% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $30,520,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $6,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

SEAH traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. 112,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,819. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.