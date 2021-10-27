Antara Capital LP Makes New Investment in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCV. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter worth about $2,014,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 206,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,836 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 78,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 1,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. Churchill Capital Corp V has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $13.88.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

