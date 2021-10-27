Antara Capital LP Purchases New Position in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC)

Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 641,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Acquisition by 41.2% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 653,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HZAC traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 487,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,272. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. Horizon Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

Several brokerages have commented on HZAC. Benchmark began coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Horizon Acquisition Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

