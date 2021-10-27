Antara Capital LP Takes $968,000 Position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $9,671,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $9,680,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,720,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,718,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,726,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BLTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 8,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,158. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.