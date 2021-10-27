Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives $6.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $606.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million. Analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 252,674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 33.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 18.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

