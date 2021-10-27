AON (AON) to Release Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AON to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AON opened at $320.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. AON has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $322.45. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.15.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

