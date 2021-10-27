Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $166.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,312,672. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

