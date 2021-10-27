Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:AGTC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. 9,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,963. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.14.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 123,550 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 174,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 55,860 shares during the period. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

