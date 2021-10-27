AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

AppLovin stock opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,035 shares of company stock valued at $50,794,105 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $178,845,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

