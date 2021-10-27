ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.42

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $2.77. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 87,295 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 17,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,118.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,020.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 51,768 shares of company stock valued at $124,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 121,461 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.