ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AETUF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 9,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.86.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.37%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.