Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Insider Paul T. Demzik Sells 709 Shares

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded down $5.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.31. 20,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,644. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.60. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $974,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,251,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.