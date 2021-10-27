Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ARCH traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $96.31. 10,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.60. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Resources stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.53% of Arch Resources worth $56,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

