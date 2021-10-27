Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.87) EPS.

Shares of Arch Resources stock traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $95.11. 12,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,644. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Resources stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.53% of Arch Resources worth $56,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

