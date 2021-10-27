Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ARCH traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,644. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.53% of Arch Resources worth $56,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ARCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

