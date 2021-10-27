Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues Earnings Results

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $64.54. 195,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $69.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

