Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.54. 195,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.