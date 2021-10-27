Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.29

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 481827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.78 million, a PE ratio of -442.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. Analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 223.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 167,712 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Arco Platform by 4.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 623,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Arco Platform by 135.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Arco Platform by 13.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 127,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Arco Platform by 19.5% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 962,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 157,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

