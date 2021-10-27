Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

ARCC traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. 72,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,137. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ares Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

