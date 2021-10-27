ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

ARKF traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,083. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63.

