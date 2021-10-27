Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $101.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average is $103.41. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

