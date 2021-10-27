Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.96. 415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,669. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

