Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Plans Dividend of $0.49

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4852 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARESF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.