Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ABG traded down $8.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.00. 3,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.56 and a 200 day moving average of $191.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.25.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.