Ascendant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.75. 1,113,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,269,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98. General Motors has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.