Ascendant Capital Management LLC Invests $2.27 Million in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. B. Riley Financial makes up 1.6% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ascendant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of B. Riley Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth $56,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.20 per share, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,132,431.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 204,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,671 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.49. 1,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,033. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

